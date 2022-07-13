Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tullow Expects Cashflow of $200M at Oil Price of $95/bbl

July 13, 2022

A Tullow-operated FPSO in Ghana - Credit: P.G. McCardle/MarineTraffic.com
A Tullow-operated FPSO in Ghana - Credit: P.G. McCardle/MarineTraffic.com

Africa-focused Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it expected to make $200 million in free cashflow this year at an average oil price of $95 a barrel, adding that it sees no cashflow in the first half after an arbitration payment and an acquisition.

Tullow said a shareholder prospectus for its planned merger with Capricorn Energy will likely be published in the fourth quarter, with a vote on the deal around the end of the year.

In 2021, with lower oil prices, Tullow had a free cashflow of around $245 million, boosted by the sale of its Ugandan assets.

It is seeking an investor in its onshore oil project in Kenya, where a final investment decision is yet to be taken. Tullow said on Wednesday that it was confident it could make substantial progress in the second half of the year.

It expects to produce between 59,000-65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day this year.

Tullow has hedged 42,500 barrels per day (bpd) this year at an average floor and call prices of $51 and $78 a barrel and 33,100 bpd in 2023 and 11,300 bpd in 2024 at $55 and $75 a barrel.

(Reuters - Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Finance Energy Industry News Activity Production Africa


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy's Offshore Well in Indonesia Hits 'Material...
Energy
Credit: Photo: Øyvind Gravås/Equinor

Gas Leaks Shut Parts of Equinor's Sleipner Offshore Field
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Shelf Drilling Takes Delivery of 2008-built Aban Offshore Jack-up Rig

Shelf Drilling Takes Delivery of 2008-built Aban Offshore Jack-up Rig

Kongsberg Reels In $44M in Hugin AUV Orders in Q2

Kongsberg Reels In $44M in Hugin AUV Orders in Q2

Tullow Expects Cashflow of $200M at Oil Price of $95/bbl

Tullow Expects Cashflow of $200M at Oil Price of $95/bbl

OOL Launches Offshore Renewables Crew Management Offering

OOL Launches Offshore Renewables Crew Management Offering

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine