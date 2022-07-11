Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TDI-Brooks Names Rich Hendren VP

July 11, 2022

Rich Hendren (Photo: TDI-Brooks)
Rich Hendren (Photo: TDI-Brooks)

Marine data acquisition services company TDI-Brooks announced it has named Rich Hendren Ph.D. to its executive leadership team as Vice President of Operations Integrity and Quality Development

Hendren retired from the U.S. Navy after over 30 years of service in submarines, submarine support and shore installation management. Transitioning to civilian life, he gained additional management experience in the professional training, maritime, petroleum and hydrographic survey industries where he built a history of leading teams to success in complex operations often in challenging environments.

