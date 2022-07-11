Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Rovco Charters VOS Star

July 11, 2022

Credit: Rovco
Credit: Rovco

ROV services firm Rovco has chartered the VOS Star vessel from owners to support the delivery of its offshore wind farm projects.  

The 68m long DP2 multi-purpose support vessel will support Rovco’s increasing number of secured offshore wind campaigns throughout 2022, including the provision of hydrographic survey solutions on operational offshore wind farms in UK and Dutch waters.

On the vessel, Rovco will mobilize a dedicated and experienced offshore team, to operate its Seaeye Leopard Work Class ROV systems, fitted with technology powered by its sister company, Vaarst.

According to Rovco, the team will perform a multitude of detailed subsea survey, maintenance, and repair tasks, on a 24-hour basis, with a wide array of cable tracking and ROV tooling available, including Rovco’s intelligent data collection system, SubSLAM X2.  

"Rovco’s powerful Seaeye Leopard ROVs, combined with the DP2 VOS Star, will allow safe and efficient project delivery even during harsh weather conditions increasing the window of opportunity and reducing downtime," Rovco said.

The VOS Star is a 68m DP2 subsea support vessel, built in 2016. The purpose-built vessel has accommodation for up to 49 people and has a wide deck space of 485m2, and an SMST knuckle boom crane for multi-purpose operations.

Per Rovco, combined with offshore project capabilities, the VOS Star is ideal for subsea activities across the lifecycle of offshore survey, construction, maintenance, and remediation campaigns.

