Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bowleven, Lukoil Clear Path for Perenco to Take Over New Age's Stake in Etinde Block, Off Cameroon

July 8, 2022

Credit: New Age
Credit: New Age

Perenco has moved a step closer to acquiring New Age's interests in the Etinde permit offshore Cameroon, and operatorship of the Etinde JV, after New Age's partners Bowleven and Lukoil chose not to exercise their pre-emption rights.

The proposed deal was first announced on June 7, and the 30-day pre-emption period New Age's partners in Etinde had has now passed.

A number of conditions to Perenco's acquisition of New Age's interest in the Etinde permit remain outstanding, including customary regulatory approvals by the Cameroon government, competition approval, and, exclusive exploitation authorization (EEA) Titulaire confirmation (by way of a letter issued by the Minister), Bowleven said Friday.

Still, the company expects that Perenco's joining the Etinde block will speed up the works towards the final investment decision for the field's development.

Eli Chahin, Chief Executive Officer of Bowleven plc, said: "The change of JV partner at Etinde is a key development in accelerating the path to FID with the Etinde JV to be spearheaded by a high caliber international operator with strong and longstanding roots within the Cameroon ecosystem. We believe that the project will benefit from best-in-class technical capability and a partner that brings additional optionality in ensuring a positive outcome for all stakeholders."

The Etinde Permit (former Block 7) lies in shallow water in the Rio del Rey Basin, offshore Cameroon, and comprises four proven reservoir intervals within the Pliocene and Miocene formations. New Age is the operator and owns a 37.5% stake. Lukoil owns 37.5%, and Bowleven 25%.

The block with an area of 460 km2 is located in the Cameroonian waters of the Gulf of Guinea, 20 km offshore right near the border with Equatorial Guinea. Water depth at the block ranges between 10 and 100 meters.

The Etinde JV partners concluded in December 2021 that the development option of exporting gas to Equatorial Guinea (‘EG’) was the preferred choice in terms of value, risks, and benefits to Cameroon and each individual joint venture member.


Industry News Activity Production Africa


Trending Offshore News

©Colin Ward / AdobeStock

Ørsted Awarded CfD for 2,85 GW Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind...
Energy
Illustration only - Credit: Pvince73/AdobeStock

New Fortress Energy to Deploy FLNG Unit to Develop...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

UK' Ofgem Proposes Reforms to Cut Reliance on Gas Imports

UK' Ofgem Proposes Reforms to Cut Reliance on Gas Imports

OBITUARY - Jose Eduardo dos Santos: Won Angola's War and Took the Spoils

OBITUARY - Jose Eduardo dos Santos: Won Angola's War and Took the Spoils

Bowleven, Lukoil Clear Path for Perenco to Take Over New Age's Stake in Etinde Block, Off Cameroon

Bowleven, Lukoil Clear Path for Perenco to Take Over New Age's Stake in Etinde Block, Off Cameroon

Eidesvik Offshore Bags 3-year Deal for Platform Supply Vessel

Eidesvik Offshore Bags 3-year Deal for Platform Supply Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine