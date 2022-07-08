Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Polish Oil Firm, Lithuanian LNG Terminal Operator In Baltic Offshore Wind Pact

July 8, 2022

©badahos/AdobeStock
Klaipėdos Nafta AB, Lithuanian operator of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, and the companies of the largest Polish oil group ORLEN, ORLEN Neptun I, and Energa Wytwarzanie, signed a letter of intent on the possibility of cooperation in the provision of operation and maintenance (O&M) services for wind farms in the Baltic Sea.

"The letter of intent sets out an agreement on the synergy and conditions for cooperation between the three parties in the development and implementation of an O&M strategy for wind farms in the Lithuanian part of the Baltic Sea," the companies said.

Initially, the O&M strategy for wind farms is foreseen to be developed for the possible operation of two wind farms in the Lithuanian part of the Baltic Sea, and if successful, the cooperation would expand to cover more projects. The strategy is expected to be ready by the middle of 2023, Klapeidos Nafta said.

