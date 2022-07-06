Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
One-year Charter Extension for Solstad Offshore's CSV

July 6, 2022

Normand Pacific - Credit: Solstad Offshore
Normand Pacific - Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has secured a contract extension for its construction support vessel Normand Pacific.

Italy-based Prysmian, whcih provides cables and systems for energy and telecommunications, has opted to extend the Normand Pacific contract by one year, to December 31, 2023.

The Normand Pacific has been on charter with Prysmian since 2016.

Prysmian has the option to extend the contract with further 1 year beyond the firm period. Financial details of the extension were not disclosed.

The Normand Pacific is a CSV built in 2010. The 122,4 meter-long vessel has a cargo deck area of 1400 square meters, and can accommodate 120 persons aboard.

According to AIS data provided by MarineTraffic, the vessel is currently located off France's Courseulles-sur-Mer, with its last destination called "Calvados Offshore," which is an offshore wind farm project in France.

Prysmian Group last year signed a contract for the subsea cables connecting the wind turbines to the offshore substation at the Calvados offshore wind farm. Read more here.

