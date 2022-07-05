Tullow Oil Taps Petrofac of O&M Services at Ghana FPSO

London-listed oilfield services giant Petrofac has won a contract with the oil firm Tullow Oil to provide operations services for Tullow's Jubilee Development offshore Ghana.

Petrofac’s role in the Jubilee development in Ghana – one of the largest oil fields discovered offshore West Africa in 20 years – includes the provision of operations, maintenance, and technical support services for Tullow Oil’s Kwame Nkrumah FPSO.

Tullow’s Chief Executive Officer, Rahul Dhir said, “This new partnership with Petrofac will leverage Petrofac’s years of experience in operating onshore and offshore facilities and will deliver improved operations on [Kwame Nkrumah]. In particular, Petrofac’s experience in workforce training will be key in helping Tullow develop Ghanaian talent in leadership roles in the management of Ghana’s offshore facilities.”

According to World Energy Reports' FPSO database (paywall), the Kwame Nkrumah MV21 FPSO started production in December 2010.

The FPSO was delivered by Japan's MODEC, and can produce 120,000 barrels a day, with a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels.



