Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tullow Oil Taps Petrofac of O&M Services at Ghana FPSO

July 5, 2022

Credit: P.G. McCardle/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: P.G. McCardle/MarineTraffic.com

London-listed oilfield services giant Petrofac has won a contract with the oil firm Tullow Oil to provide operations services for Tullow's Jubilee Development offshore Ghana.

Petrofac’s role in the Jubilee development in Ghana – one of the largest oil fields discovered offshore West Africa in 20 years – includes the provision of operations, maintenance, and technical support services for Tullow Oil’s Kwame Nkrumah FPSO.

Tullow’s Chief Executive Officer, Rahul Dhir said, “This new partnership with Petrofac will leverage Petrofac’s years of experience in operating onshore and offshore facilities and will deliver improved operations on [Kwame Nkrumah]. In particular, Petrofac’s experience in workforce training will be key in helping Tullow develop Ghanaian talent in leadership roles in the management of Ghana’s offshore facilities.”

According to World Energy Reports' FPSO database (paywall), the Kwame Nkrumah MV21 FPSO started production in December 2010.

The FPSO was delivered by Japan's MODEC, and can produce 120,000 barrels a day, with a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels.


Energy Industry News Activity FPSO Production Floating Production Africa


Trending Offshore News

Hong Kong Government Flying Service - Screenshot

More Than Two Dozen Missing after Ship Snaps in Two, Sinks...
Offshore
Stena IceMAX / Credit: e sadler/MarineTraffic.com

Hezbollah Sends Drones Towards 'Gas Rig' at Israel's...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Saipem's Cash Call Wobbles as Retail Investors Flee

Saipem's Cash Call Wobbles as Retail Investors Flee

Norway Oil and Gas Workers End Strike as Government Steps In

Norway Oil and Gas Workers End Strike as Government Steps In

Deepsea Technologies Acquires AF Global UK

Deepsea Technologies Acquires AF Global UK

BP Hires CGG for Seismic Work Offshore Egypt

BP Hires CGG for Seismic Work Offshore Egypt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine