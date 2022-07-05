Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
THREE60 Energy Buys Fraser Well Management

July 5, 2022

Credit: THREE60 Energy (file photo)
UK-based energy services firm THREE60 Energy has acquired well and pipeline operator and well management specialist, Fraser Well Management.

"The acquisition leads THREE60 Energy to become one of only two companies that can undertake the role as outsourced duty holder (installation operator), pipeline operator and well operator across the asset lifecycle, further positioning the company as a strategic services partner," the company said.

From July 1, all of Fraser Well Management’s personnel will transfer to the THREE60 Energy team. The companies three offices, located in Aberdeen, Great Yarmouth and Rotterdam, will remain in operation under THREE60 Energy.

Fraser Well Management’s services span the complete well lifecycle, both onshore and offshore, with end-to-end well and pipeline operator solutions. The company also provides well management, decommissioning, specialist engineering, and commercial services, with sustainability as a key operational consideration.

No details were shared on the financial terms of the transaction.

THREE60 Energy provides subsurface, wells, EPCC and operations services throughout the asset lifecycle, with offices in Aberdeen, Bergen, Stavanger, Oslo, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei and Brisbane. 

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Saipem's Cash Call Wobbles as Retail Investors Flee

Norway Oil and Gas Workers End Strike as Government Steps In

Deepsea Technologies Acquires AF Global UK

BP Hires CGG for Seismic Work Offshore Egypt

