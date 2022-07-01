Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Portugal's EDP to Scale Up Offshore Solar Plants in Southeast Asia

July 1, 2022

Credit: tampatra/AdobeStock
Portugal's main utility EDP will scale up its offshore floating solar farms in Southeast Asia, hoping to get a big slice of 16 gigawatt of photovoltaic power the region is expected to install over rivers and seas by 2030.

EDP Chief Executive Officer Miguel Stilwell said on Friday the first of these farms, with a capacity of 5 megawatts, launched last year in Singapore by its unit Sunseap - Southeast Asia's fourth-largest solar operator - showed "positive and encouraging results".

"EDP sees this new technology as a good trigger for its expansion in Southeast Asia, and is already evaluating and developing other projects there," Stilwell told Reuters on the sidelines of the U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon.

(Reuters - Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip)

