Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Russia to Replace Sakhalin-2 Project Operator with New Firm

July 1, 2022

Credit: Sakhalin Energy
Credit: Sakhalin Energy

Russia will create a firm which will take over all rights and obligations of the Sakhalin Energy Investment Company amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The 5-page decree indicates that it is up to the government of sanctions-hit Russia to decide whether foreign shareholders are to remain in the Sakhalin Energy Investment Company, a consortium for developing the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project in Russia's far east.

Its shareholders include Russian gas giant Gazprom (50% plus one share) and Shell SHEL.L (27.5% minus one share). Leading Japanese traders, Mitsui & Co  and Mitsubishi Corp, own stakes of 12.5% and 10% respectively in the firm.

Gazprom will keep its stake, but other shareholders are expected to ask the Russian government for a stake in the new firm within one month, the decree said.

The government will then decide if the other shareholders will be allowed to keep the stake.

If they are not permitted to keep their stake, the government will sell their stakes and keep the proceeds at a special account of the shareholder.

Proceeds from this account can be sent to the shareholder or used to repay unspecified damages under the production sharing agreement, the decree said.

Shell is in talks with a consortium of Indian energy companies to sell its stake in Sakhalin-2, three sources told Reuters in May.  

Japan will not leave the Sakhalin 2 project, important for its energy security, even if asked to leave, the Japanese industry minister said in May.  

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Chris Reese and Deepa Babington)

Energy People Activity Production Asia


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Equinor)

Shell Buys Operating Stake in Equinor's North Platte
Deepwater
© Scott Bufkin / Adobe Stock

Biden Drilling Plan May Exclude All Waters Beyond Gulf of...
Offshore

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Biden Administration Offshore Drilling Plan Delayed

Biden Administration Offshore Drilling Plan Delayed

State Agency Wants Net-zero Carbon Emissions from Australia's Giant LNG Plant

State Agency Wants Net-zero Carbon Emissions from Australia's Giant LNG Plant

Gazprom Cancels Dividend for First Time Since 1998. Shares Drop

Gazprom Cancels Dividend for First Time Since 1998. Shares Drop

Boskalis to Install Substations, Monopiles for Ørsted, Eversource U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

Boskalis to Install Substations, Monopiles for Ørsted, Eversource U.S. Offshore Wind Farms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine