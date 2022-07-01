Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. to Add 6 GW of Offshore Wind Capacity Through 2029 -EIA

July 1, 2022

Credit: Kruwt/AdobeStock
Credit: Kruwt/AdobeStock

Power plant developers and operators plan to install more than 6 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity at sites mostly along the U.S. eastern seaboard over the next seven years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

The Biden administration has set a goal of reaching 30 GW of offshore capacity by 2030, up from just 42 megawatts currently with two small projects, as part of its clean energy push.

The additions include projects off the coasts of New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia, and Lake Erie, near Cleveland, Ohio, the EIA said.

The Biden administration plans to partner with 11 East Coast states to accelerate development of offshore wind facilities and create jobs by supporting a domestic supply chain for the industry, the White House said earlier this month. Read full story

For comparison with onshore capacity, the EIA said the United States had more than 135 GW of net summer capacity of onshore wind as of March, and developers plan to add another 21 GW of onshore wind capacity through 2026.

(Reuters - Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru/Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity North America


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Equinor)

Shell Buys Operating Stake in Equinor's North Platte
Deepwater
© Scott Bufkin / Adobe Stock

Biden Drilling Plan May Exclude All Waters Beyond Gulf of...
Offshore

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Deirdre Michie to Step Down as Offshore Energies UK CEO

Deirdre Michie to Step Down as Offshore Energies UK CEO

Strohm to Deliver TCP Subsea Water Alternating Gas (WAG) Jumper for Exxon's Guyana Project

Strohm to Deliver TCP Subsea Water Alternating Gas (WAG) Jumper for Exxon's Guyana Project

Manor Renewable Energy Orders Two Crew Transfer Vessels from Strategic Marine

Manor Renewable Energy Orders Two Crew Transfer Vessels from Strategic Marine

RWE Brings Online Its First Floating Solar Plant

RWE Brings Online Its First Floating Solar Plant

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine