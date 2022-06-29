Drydocks Orders Kanfa FPSO Topside Module

UAE-based shipyard Drydocks World has signed a contract with Norway-based Kanfa to deliver a topside module for a floating production storage and offloading vessel.

In what will be the first collaboration between Drydocks World and Kanfa, the M10 module will be placed on the main deck of the FPSO.

The module will be used to process crude oil received from oil wells, which will be dewatered and stabilised to meet export quality specifications. Weighing approximately 700 tons, the process module is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2023.

Kanfa, which provides production engineering, procurement, construction and pre-commissioning services for facilities in the oil & gas and renewable energy industries, has so far built 40 modules for FPSO vessels.

Vegard Solheim, Project Manager, KANFA AS said: “We are delighted to collaborate on this project with Drydocks World. KANFA AS’s extensive experience with topside module design and Drydock World’s vast knowledge of marine vessel construction ensures the delivery of a product of the highest quality and on time. We are confident in the successful execution of this topside module and look forward to continuing to work with Drydocks World.”

Capt. Rado Antolovic PhD, CEO of Drydocks World said: “We are looking forward to working with KANFA AS to deliver this topside module, which reflects their trust in our proven technical capabilities and track record. Our expertise in refurbishment, conversion and upgrading FPSO vessels allows us to support KANFA AS in delivering on its objectives. We are pleased to enter a new partnership with KANFA AS, which will no doubt pave the way for a long-term business relationship.”

Drydocks did not say which FPSO project exactly Kanfa would be delivering the module for. Offshore Engineer has reached out to the company, seeking more details on this.

Worth noting, when it comes to FPSO projects, Drydocks World in May signed a contract with Malaysian FPSO specialist Yinson to upgrade, refurbish, and convert a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which is planned to be deployed at Enauta's Atlanta field offshore Brazil.

The contract covers conversion and life extension services, as well as refurbishment for the FPSO Atlanta at Drydocks World-Dubai.

The upgraded FPSO will be delivered in the third quarter of 2023 to Brazilian independent oil and gas company Enauta at the Atlanta offshore field in the Santos Basin. Read More Here.



