RWE, Tata Steel In Collaboration for Celtic Sea Floating Wind Projects

Wales’ largest electricity producer RWE has entered a partnership with steel maker Tata Steel to explore the production of steel components that could be used in gigawatt-scale floating offshore wind projects in the Celtic Sea.

"The co-operation agreement will allow the two companies to share knowledge and expertise and demonstrate the shared commitment to supporting the wider industrial decarbonisation and economic development of Wales," RWE said .

Tom Glover, UK Country Chair, RWE, commented: “RWE is working with the Welsh Government and industry to support the country’s transition to meet its electricity needs with renewable energy by 2035. Not only will floating wind deployment in the Celtic Sea provide a renewable and sustainable energy source, but it will also generate widespread opportunities for economic growth in Wales, protecting and creating new jobs and supply chain opportunities.

Tata Steel has 5,000 people directly employed across its sites in Wales.

Anil Jhanji, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Steel UK, said: “Steel-making in the UK played an integral role in supporting the acceleration of the industrial revolution in the late 19th century, and the industry once again will play its part in driving the UK through the ‘Green Industrial Revolution’.

“Whilst we cherish our history, we eagerly welcome the new opportunities which steel continues to offer, and through innovative technical solutions, we have the ambition to produce net-zero steel by 2050 at the latest, and to have reduced our CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030. We are also proud to have a product portfolio that will support the UK in securing domestic renewable energy through sectors such as floating offshore wind.”

RWE is proposing to deploy a pipeline of gigawatt-scale floating wind projects in the Celtic Sea as part of the Crown Estate’s upcoming leasing round.

"If successful, the projects will form a key part of RWE’s innovative decarbonisation hub, Pembroke Net Zero Centre, bringing together all areas of RWE’s decarbonisation expertise and supporting the transition to net zero in South Wales," RWE said.