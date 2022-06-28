Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Express Engineering in 5-year MWD, LWD Supply Deal

June 28, 2022

Credit: Express Engineering /AdobeStock
Credit: Express Engineering /AdobeStock

UK-based subsea equipment specialist Express Engineering has signed a five-year supply agreement to produce a range of precision-engineered Downhole ‘Measurement While Drilling’ (MWD) and ‘Logging While Drilling’ (LWD) products used to deliver data for precise wellbore placement.

Express Engineering said the contract was signed with a leading international energy technology company, but did not reveal the client's identity. Financial details were not disclosed either.

"The project sees dozens of highly complex, precision machined parts - some measuring up to six meters in length - engineered from either nickel alloys or non-magnetic chrome stainless steels," the company said.

Peter Ivey, Strategic Sourcing Manager at Express Engineering said: "We are increasingly developing products for all areas of oil and gas exploration and production, from the inter-surface arena to below-the-mud line operations. Our expanding offering is enabling us to bring forward more innovations and will see us involved in front-end projects in the global market for advanced, precision engineering solutions.”

