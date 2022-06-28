NOV Equipment, Design for Cadeler's Hybrid Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

NOV confirmed Tuesday it has won contracts for the equipment and design of offshore wind installation firm Cadeler's first F-class jack-up vessel.

The recently ordered F-class jack-up, is a custom version of the GustoMSC NG-20000X model designed as a hybrid wind turbine and foundation installation jack-up vessel.

In addition to the first two X-class units, which will be able to install next-gen offshore wind turbines, this will be Cadeler's third GustoMSC-designed jack-up vessel under construction at COSCO Heavy Industries.

The Cadeler F-class is designed on similar specifications as the X-class. These self-propelled jack-up vessels are the largest in the industry, with 5,600 m2 of deck space and a carrying capacity of more than 17,600 tons.

Featuring a larger main crane capacity than the X-class, the F-class vessel’s design allows it to convert from a foundation to a wind turbine installation unit.

The new hybrid jack-up vessel is designed to transport and install up to six XL monopiles per round-trip, improving operational efficiency and reducing the installation’s total carbon footprint.

The F-class vessel will have an NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system.

"The uniquely integrated system offers high performance, reliability, and safety for thousands of jacking moves throughout the vessel’s lifespan. The jacking system will include a regenerative power solution where the generated power is fed back into the vessel system, providing fuel savings and emission reductions," NOV said.

The new F-class vessel is expected to be delivered in Q4 2025. Cadeler is currently in discussion for an XL monopile foundation installation contract in the North Sea. Installation is expected to start in Q2 2026.