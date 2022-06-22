Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Completes China's First Offshore Carbon Capture & Storage Project

June 22, 2022

Credit: pvl/AdobeStock
Credit: pvl/AdobeStock

Chinese state-owned oil and gas firm CNOOC has completed the country's first offshore carbon capture and storage project designed to permanently bury carbon dioxide in the seabed, state media reported recently.

The project is located at the company's Enping oil field in the mouth of the Pearl River, about 200 km (124 miles) from Shenzhen, and will store CO2 emitted during the oil extraction process, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

CNOOC began constructing the project last September and said it would eventually sequester a total of 1.46 million tonnes of CO2 in 800-meter deep seabed reservoirs.

The stored carbon dioxide was the equivalent of planting 14 million trees or taking 1 million cars off the road, the company said.

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) allows emission-intensive industries like oil and gas, cement and power to prevent climate-warming CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

The International Energy Agency said last year that facilities built around the world now have the capacity to store more than 40 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

China has identified CCUS as a key part of efforts to become carbon neutral by 2060, but though it has built several demonstration projects, the deployment of the technology has so far been limited.

According to an assessment report drawn up by the Ministry of Science and Technology and other government bodies earlier this year, the engineering and running costs of CCUS remain too high and government support was still insufficient.

"The future theoretical emission reduction potential of CCUS technology is huge," the report said, "but due to the technology's level of maturity and economic viability, that emission reduction potential is difficult to exploit."

Offshore CCUS has already been deployed in Norway and the United States, with captured CO2 supplied to developers to inject into oil fields to help boost recovery rates.

(Reuters - Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Energy Activity Asia Decarbonization CCUS


Trending Offshore News

© Olga Vasyleva / MarineTraffic.com

Ukraine Hits Crimean Drilling Platforms
Offshore
© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand
Vessels

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

V-Model in Software Engineering

V-Model in Software Engineering

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Eni's Giant Oil Find Offshore Ivory Coast Wins Discovery of the Year Award

Eni's Giant Oil Find Offshore Ivory Coast Wins Discovery of the Year Award

CMIC, KenzFigee Target Chinese Offshore Wind Market

CMIC, KenzFigee Target Chinese Offshore Wind Market

DOF Subsea Adds $100M+ in Backlog with Petrobras Extension

DOF Subsea Adds $100M+ in Backlog with Petrobras Extension

Green Group Asks Court to Stop Woodside's Scarborough Offshore Gas Project

Green Group Asks Court to Stop Woodside's Scarborough Offshore Gas Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine