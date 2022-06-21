Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Jaia Robotic Secures $1M+ in Seed Funding for Micro-Sized Autonomous Marine Vehicles

June 21, 2022

The Jaia Robotics team.
The Jaia Robotics team.

Jaia Robotics, an aquatic robotics company specializing in the development of micro-sized, high-speed, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) said it raised more than $1 million in seed funding.

Jaia Robotics was founded in 2020 by Ian Estaphan Owen, CEO, and Jason Webster, CTO. Both Estaphan Owen and Webster had extensive experience in the Blue Tech industry before starting the company with the aim to develop a new micro-sized, configurable, low-cost autonomous underwater vehicle. 

The multi-sensor platform dubbed JaiaBot is designed to provide for the collection of large amounts of data in various ocean and freshwater aquatic environments for multiple applications. The JaiaBot microsized AUV can form mobile networks allowing larger numbers of vehicles to be deployed for greater coverage of an area while significantly reducing data collection time and cost. 

Funding for JAIA Robotics, Inc. was obtained in a Series Seed Round led by Launchpad Venture Group, alongside Blue Angels, Cherrystone, Walnut, and prior to that Beacon Angels and several individual investors.

Technology Vehicle News Ocean News AUV Start Ups Funding


Trending Offshore News

Coral South FLNG - Credit: Eni

First Hydrocarbons Introduced into Coral South FLNG...
Offshore
© Olga Vasyleva / MarineTraffic.com

Ukraine Hits Crimean Drilling Platforms
Offshore

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

V-Model in Software Engineering

V-Model in Software Engineering

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Worker Medevaced from Oil Platform in the Gulf of Mexico

Worker Medevaced from Oil Platform in the Gulf of Mexico

Exxon Joins Oil Majors in Qatar's Mega-LNG Expansion Project

Exxon Joins Oil Majors in Qatar's Mega-LNG Expansion Project

Harbour Energy CEO Warns of Lower UK Investment Due to Windfall Tax

Harbour Energy CEO Warns of Lower UK Investment Due to Windfall Tax

Chevron CEO Says Biden Should Stop Criticizing Big Oil

Chevron CEO Says Biden Should Stop Criticizing Big Oil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine