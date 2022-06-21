Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Well-Safe Protector inks deal for Ithaca Energy North Sea well Decom Project

June 21, 2022

Image courtesy Well-Safe Solutions
Image courtesy Well-Safe Solutions

Well-Safe Solutions were contracted by Ithaca Energy to plug and abandon (P&A) six wells on the Anglia platform in the Southern North Sea, approximately 55km from the UK mainland. For the project Well-Safe will provide project management, well engineering and all managed delivery services.

Today, the Well-Safe Protector harsh environment jack-up rig is nearing the end of extensive technical preparations and is scheduled to mobilize to the field in late summer 2022.

An option to P&A an additional three subsea wells is also available during 2023.

Contracts People Industry News Activity Decommissioning


Trending Offshore News

Coral South FLNG - Credit: Eni

First Hydrocarbons Introduced into Coral South FLNG...
Offshore
Maersk Drilling's Maersk Voyager drillship was used to make TotalEnergies' Venus discovery offshore Namibia. Photo from Maersk Drilling.

Deepwater Drilling: Venus Puts Southern Africa in the...
Deepwater

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

V-Model in Software Engineering

V-Model in Software Engineering

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Wood Names Gilmartin CEO

Wood Names Gilmartin CEO

Vår Energi Announces New Management Team

Vår Energi Announces New Management Team

Well-Safe Protector inks deal for Ithaca Energy North Sea well Decom Project

Well-Safe Protector inks deal for Ithaca Energy North Sea well Decom Project

James Fisher, Graig debut new Ulstein Twin X-Stern SOV

James Fisher, Graig debut new Ulstein Twin X-Stern SOV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine