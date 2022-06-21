Well-Safe Protector inks deal for Ithaca Energy North Sea well Decom Project

Well-Safe Solutions were contracted by Ithaca Energy to plug and abandon (P&A) six wells on the Anglia platform in the Southern North Sea, approximately 55km from the UK mainland. For the project Well-Safe will provide project management, well engineering and all managed delivery services.

Today, the Well-Safe Protector harsh environment jack-up rig is nearing the end of extensive technical preparations and is scheduled to mobilize to the field in late summer 2022.

An option to P&A an additional three subsea wells is also available during 2023.