Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

James Fisher, Graig debut new Ulstein Twin X-Stern SOV

June 21, 2022

Image courtesy James Fisher, Graig, Ulstein
Image courtesy James Fisher, Graig, Ulstein

James Fisher and Sons plc and Graig Shipping PLC unveiled a new service operation vessel (SOV) design concept, the Ulstein Twin X-Stern named ULSTEIN SX221 Diamond SOV to support the UK’s target of 50GW of offshore wind energy generation by 2030.

The concept is the result of collaboration by the Diamond Consortium, a collaboration between James Fisher and Graig with support from DNV and design partner, Ulstein Design Solutions. The result will provide a future-proof design to address the increased demand for SOVs and will reduce the levelized cost of energy while delivering high levels of operability, personnel comfort and sustainability.

The Diamond SOV concept will address the supply chain chasm threatening to stymie offshore wind progress with a scalable, modular solution that can be achieved through high volume series construction to meet developer time and budgetary constraints. To that end, the Diamond Consortium is currently in discussion with shipyard groups, with the first vessel capable of being completed by the end of 2024.

Shipbuilding Naval Architecture Vessels Ship Design SOV


Trending Offshore News

Coral South FLNG - Credit: Eni

First Hydrocarbons Introduced into Coral South FLNG...
Offshore
Maersk Drilling's Maersk Voyager drillship was used to make TotalEnergies' Venus discovery offshore Namibia. Photo from Maersk Drilling.

Deepwater Drilling: Venus Puts Southern Africa in the...
Deepwater

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

V-Model in Software Engineering

V-Model in Software Engineering

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Vår Energi Announces New Management Team

Vår Energi Announces New Management Team

Well-Safe Protector inks deal for Ithaca Energy North Sea well Decom Project

Well-Safe Protector inks deal for Ithaca Energy North Sea well Decom Project

James Fisher, Graig debut new Ulstein Twin X-Stern SOV

James Fisher, Graig debut new Ulstein Twin X-Stern SOV

Demand for FSRUs Soars as Europe Works to Cut Reliance on Russian Gas

Demand for FSRUs Soars as Europe Works to Cut Reliance on Russian Gas

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine