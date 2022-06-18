Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shelf Drilling to Buy Aban Offshore's Jack-up Rig for $30M

June 18, 2022

Credit: Jevgenijs/AdobeStock

Jack-up drilling rig specialist Shelf Drilling has agreed to buy the Deep Driller 7 jack-up drilling rig from the Indian offshore drilling company Aban Offshore. 

Shelf Drilling will pay $30 million for the 2008-built jack-up drilling unit. The rig is of Baker Marine Pacific Class 375 design, and is currently located in the United Arab Emirates. 

"Shelf Drilling plans to fund the acquisition of the premium high-spec jack-up rig with cash on hand. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the rig is expected to be delivered in July 2022," Shelf Drilling said Thursday.

