Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Naming Ceremony Held for Edda Wind SOV Edda Brint

June 17, 2022

(Photo: Edda Wind)
(Photo: Edda Wind)

Offshore wind service company Edda Wind on Friday celebrated the naming ceremony of Edda Brint, its latest service operation vessel (SOV), at Astilleros Balenciaga Shipyard in Zumaia, Spain.

Edda is a name tradition that Edda Wind has continued from its founding company Østensjø Rederi, and “Brint” is Danish for Hydrogen. The purpose-built SOV is prepared to run on a hydrogen-based propulsion system, and within a few years will be the among the first SOVs operating without carbon emissions.

The vessel will serve as the mother vessel for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines. The SOV is 82.85 m in length and can accommodate up to 60 persons in total.

Edda Brint is almost completed and will soon undergo sea trials ahead of delivery from Balenciaga in August. Once the SOV's gangway system is installed, the vessel will commence the contract with MHI Vestas at the Seagreen Offshore Wind farm. The contract has a firm period of 15 years, running until 2037.

Edda Wind is in a very active period, with Edda Breeze being delivered from Gondan two weeks ago and another newbuild launched at the same yard in March for delivery in the first quarter of 2023. Balenciaga will launch a second SOV to Edda Wind in July for delivery in the first quarter of 2023.

Offshore Vessels Offshore Wind Renewables


Trending Offshore News

Mads Hjelmeland – Managing Director, OneSubsea Processing. Image courtesy OneSubsea

Subsea Compression: A Step Change at Ormen Lange
Technology
Paula Doyle (Photo: Aker BP)

Aker BP Hires Paula Doyle as Chief Digital Officer
Technology

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

Current News

Naming Ceremony Held for Edda Wind SOV Edda Brint

Naming Ceremony Held for Edda Wind SOV Edda Brint

James Fisher Names Vernet CEO

James Fisher Names Vernet CEO

McDermott's Converted Vessel Amazon Christened

McDermott's Converted Vessel Amazon Christened

Norway Oil Sector Union Leader Says Wage Deal is 'Good Enough'

Norway Oil Sector Union Leader Says Wage Deal is 'Good Enough'

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine