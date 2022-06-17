Naming Ceremony Held for Edda Wind SOV Edda Brint

Offshore wind service company Edda Wind on Friday celebrated the naming ceremony of Edda Brint, its latest service operation vessel (SOV), at Astilleros Balenciaga Shipyard in Zumaia, Spain.

Edda is a name tradition that Edda Wind has continued from its founding company Østensjø Rederi, and “Brint” is Danish for Hydrogen. The purpose-built SOV is prepared to run on a hydrogen-based propulsion system, and within a few years will be the among the first SOVs operating without carbon emissions.

The vessel will serve as the mother vessel for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines. The SOV is 82.85 m in length and can accommodate up to 60 persons in total.

Edda Brint is almost completed and will soon undergo sea trials ahead of delivery from Balenciaga in August. Once the SOV's gangway system is installed, the vessel will commence the contract with MHI Vestas at the Seagreen Offshore Wind farm. The contract has a firm period of 15 years, running until 2037.

Edda Wind is in a very active period, with Edda Breeze being delivered from Gondan two weeks ago and another newbuild launched at the same yard in March for delivery in the first quarter of 2023. Balenciaga will launch a second SOV to Edda Wind in July for delivery in the first quarter of 2023.