Boesen Steps Down from Seadrill Board

June 15, 2022

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill announced Wednesday that Karen Boesen has resigned from its board of directors effective June 17, 2022.

Boesen informed the company that she had no disagreement with the company on any matter, including its business, strategic initiatives, policies or practices, Seadrill said.

"The company wishes to express its sincere appreciation to Boesen for her service to Seadrill since she took up her board seat on the company’s emergence from chapter 11," the company added. 

Boesen currently serves as the group CFO at Sonnedix Group. She has previously held various CFO roles at TotalEnergies and A.P. Møller-Mærsk.

