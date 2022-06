Marine seismic survey company PXGEO has secured a contract with Brazil's Petrobras for a 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in Brazil.

The survey is to be acquired in water depths of up to 2200m and is scheduled to start in late 2022. The project is expected to take around four months to complete.

PXGEO CEO Duncan Eley said the project would be the third project acquired for Petrobras since the inception of PXGEO.