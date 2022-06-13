Van Oord, SMD Ink Parts and Services Framework Agreement

Dutch marine contractor Van Oord and U.K.-based subsea robotics manufacturer SMD have entered into a parts and services framework agreement in a bid to reduce downtime and improve efficiencies.

Under the deal, the partners will share "industry insight and knowledge" to "radically change the way traditional customers, vendors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) work together", SMD said in a press release on Monday. "This step change into framework agreements is the beginning of a new service-led approach to complement its core business."

Liam Forbes, general manager of services at SMD, said, "Van Oord is one of the most progressive businesses we have had the pleasure of working with, it understands the need to think outside the box in order to stay ahead of the curve."

Rob Eddon, key account manager at SMD, said, "The three year agreement means Van Oord can access SMD’s OEM expertise, a set price list of all parts and services and 24/7 worldwide technical support. This will vastly reduce the cost and the time it takes to purchase, modify or repair parts.

"To provide context, SMD delivered the Dig-It and Deep Dig-It trenchers to Van Oord in 2018 and 2019 respectively, any modifications or repairs they may need will now be conducted directly with our team whether that is routine maintenance or in an emergency situation.

"This new arrangement marks the start of a new era for SMD and should make the whole procurement process a lot more streamlined and improve industry processes now and in the future."

Jorn Bertens, procurement category manager at Van Oord, said, "Over the past few years we have been working together to see what improvements can be made within procurement, in alignment with our business unit for offshore wind, we came up with solutions to optimize the uptime of our equipment and to pave a path to a sustainable future. We discussed at length with key people at SMD how to create a partnership that is mutually beneficial and will eventually improve the industry as a whole and work jointly on sustainable solutions."