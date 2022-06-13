Sercel's Marine Seismic Acquisition System for KIGAM's Seismic Survey Vessel

French marine seismic data specialist CGG said Monday that its subsidiary Sercel had sold a complete marine seismic acquisition system to South Korean shipbuilder HJ Shipbuilding & Construction.

The contract calls for the supply of a Seal 428 recording system, including Sentinel streamers, a Nautilus streamer positioning system, and G-Source II high-performance impulsive sources. The system will be delivered in the first half of 2023 to equip the R/V TAMHAE3, a 3D/4D seismic research vessel designed for the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM).

"Taking advantage of the unique capabilities of Sentinel, Nautilus and G-Source II, the Seal 428 is the most efficient large-capacity, high-resolution seismic data acquisition system available on the market. Sentinel solid streamers provide the best signal-to-noise ratio for towed-streamer acquisition and ensure excellent low-frequency performance with outstanding reliability," CGG said.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to equip this new seismic vessel due to come into operation in 2024. With this contract, Sercel confirms its position as the world’s leading designer and provider of marine seismic acquisition solutions. It also reflects our strong commitment to ongoing innovation in order to anticipate and meet the high-tech requirements that this sector demands.”



