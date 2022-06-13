Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sercel's Marine Seismic Acquisition System for KIGAM's Seismic Survey Vessel

June 13, 2022

Credit: Sercel
Credit: Sercel

French marine seismic data specialist CGG said Monday that its subsidiary Sercel had sold a complete marine seismic acquisition system to South Korean shipbuilder HJ Shipbuilding & Construction.

The contract calls for the supply of a Seal 428 recording system, including Sentinel streamers, a Nautilus streamer positioning system, and G-Source II high-performance impulsive sources. The system will be delivered in the first half of 2023 to equip the R/V TAMHAE3, a 3D/4D seismic research vessel designed for the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM).

"Taking advantage of the unique capabilities of Sentinel, Nautilus and G-Source II, the Seal 428 is the most efficient large-capacity, high-resolution seismic data acquisition system available on the market. Sentinel solid streamers provide the best signal-to-noise ratio for towed-streamer acquisition and ensure excellent low-frequency performance with outstanding reliability," CGG said.

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to equip this new seismic vessel due to come into operation in 2024. With this contract, Sercel confirms its position as the world’s leading designer and provider of marine seismic acquisition solutions. It also reflects our strong commitment to ongoing innovation in order to anticipate and meet the high-tech requirements that this sector demands.”

Technology Shipbuilding Vessels Offshore Energy Geoscience Subsea Activity Seismic


Trending Offshore News

Credit:nikkytok/AdobeStock

Offshore Drilling Rig Rates Lifted by Pandemic Recovery,...
Deepwater
Energean Power FPSO - Credit: Energean (via Israel's Energy Ministry)

Lebanon's Hezbollah Says Could Disrupt Start-up of...
Offshore

Insight

Israel-Lebanon Sea Boundary Row Obstructs Energy Development

Israel-Lebanon Sea Boundary Row Obstructs Energy Development

Video

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

US Oil Spill Testing, Response Facility Gets Major Upgrade

Current News

CTO in Focus: Henrik Stiesdal, Wind Power Pioneer

CTO in Focus: Henrik Stiesdal, Wind Power Pioneer

Seaway 7, Subsea 7 Revise Guidance on Offshore Wind Project Issues

Seaway 7, Subsea 7 Revise Guidance on Offshore Wind Project Issues

QatarEnergy Picks TotalEnergies as First Partner in 'Largest LNG Project in History'

QatarEnergy Picks TotalEnergies as First Partner in 'Largest LNG Project in History'

Sercel's Marine Seismic Acquisition System for KIGAM's Seismic Survey Vessel

Sercel's Marine Seismic Acquisition System for KIGAM's Seismic Survey Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine