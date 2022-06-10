Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TotalEnergies Books Vantage Drilling Drillship

June 10, 2022

Tungsten Explorer - Credit: Vantage Drilling
Tungsten Explorer - Credit: Vantage Drilling

Offshore oil and gas drilling company Vantage Drilling International has entered into a drilling services contract with the oil major TotalEnergies in respect of its ultra-deepwater drillship, the Tungsten Explorer. 

The contract is for a minimum duration of 225 days with three possible options for extension. The drillship is currently operating in the Mediterranean, where it will be drilling up to two wells, and from there, it is planned to mobilize to West Africa in the third quarter of 2022 at the earliest. 

The total contract value over the firm term of the contract is approximately $79 million. 

Ihab Toma, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted that the Tungsten Explorer will go back to work for TotalEnergies. This award reflects the confidence our esteemed client has in Vantage’s operational team and Vantage’s track record of delivering safe and reliable operations in West Africa. We look forward to performing up to their expectations, delivering a Perfect Day, Every Day.”
 

