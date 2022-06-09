Scottish Secretary Visits Teesside Freeport, as Deadline Looms for Scottish Green Freeports Bids

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack on Wednesday visited Teesside Freeport in Middlesbrough, with just over a week to go before bidding closes on the competition for the two Scottish Green Freeports

UK Freeports are special areas where different economic regulations apply. Freeports are centered around one or more air, rail, or seaport and can extend up to 45km beyond the port(s). Any sea, air or rail port can apply as part of a consortium with other businesses, the council, and other relevant public bodies. Any consortium wishing to bid to establish a Green Freeport must guarantee that local communities will benefit from it, as well as delivering on Net-Zero targets.

Covering 4,500 acres, the Teesside Freeport was the first of the UK Freeports to open, in November last year.

According to the government, the Teesside Freeport is expected to create more than 18,000 new highly skilled jobs over the next five years, and generate billions for the local economy. It has already secured a multimillion-pound investment from GE Renewables to build a new offshore wind blade manufacturing plant.

Now, with just over a week to go before bidding closes on the competition for the two Scottish Green Freeports, Scottish Secretary met the operators of the Teesside Freeport to hear about the benefits to businesses and the local community of their Freeport status.

The UK Government is investing up to £52 million to bring two Green Freeports to Scotland, in partnership with the Scottish Government.

"The new hubs will support the regeneration of communities in Scotland, bring jobs and prosperity, and support UK Government work to level up all parts of the United Kingdom," the government said.

According to the government, following a twelve-week process, bids from prospective operators need to be in by 10am on Monday 20 June. Bidders must set out how they will regenerate their area, create high-quality jobs, and support the transition to a net-zero economy.

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said: I was very pleased to visit the Teesside Freeport today, and hear first-hand how their Freeport status is helping attract business, investment and jobs to the area. As the first in the UK, it is a fantastic example of what can be achieved, securing multimillion-pound investments in renewables production to contribute to our long-term energy security. UK Freeports are a key part of the UK Government’s Levelling Up strategy – they will bring innovation, jobs, prosperity and regeneration. It is great news that we will shortly bring two UK Freeports to Scotland. There is a huge amount of interest from Scottish operators, and I look forward to seeing a strong set of bids."



