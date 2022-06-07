Seaway 7 Tapped for Seagreen 1A Offshore Wind Farm Work

Offshore wind installation contractor Seaway 7, part of Subsea 7, has been selected by Seagreen 1 Limited as a preferred supplier for the Seagreen 1A offshore wind project, offshore Scotland.

Seagreen 1A lies adjacent to the existing Seagreen 1,075MW project that Seaway 7 is currently progressing and represents approximately 500MW of additional renewable energy generation capacity.

Seaway 7’s scope of work is under final negotiation and may include the full engineering, fabrication, transport, and installation of 36 foundations, transportation and installation of the offshore substation, and the procurement and installation of inter-array cables. Execution of the scope will be led from Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office.

The project is expected to start in 2023 with offshore work commencing in late 2024 and could be operational by 2025/26.

"The timeframe and Seaway 7’s selection are subject to the Seagreen 1A project securing consent and a final investment decision by SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies. The value related to this very large agreement is expected to be recognized in Seaway 7’s backlog after final contractual terms have been agreed," Subsea 7 said. Subsea 7 defines a very large contract as being between $500 million and $750 million.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Seaway 7, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our successful relationship with SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies to progress the Seagreen 1A project. The project will continue to be managed from our office in Aberdeen where we are bringing over a decade of UK offshore wind expertise to Scotland’s largest offshore wind project.”

John Evans, CEO Subsea 7, said: “We are very pleased to be continuing our proactive participation in the UK’s ongoing energy transition and we look forward to extending our long-term collaboration with SSE Renewables, which began in 2009 with the pioneering Greater Gabbard development and continued with Beatrice, Seagreen and Dogger Bank.”







