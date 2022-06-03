Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Allseas Removes Gyda Platform Topsides

June 3, 2022

Allseas' giant Pioneering Spirit vessel recently removed the 18,400-tonne former drilling and production facility Gyda from the Norwegian North Sea in a single lift, and brought it ashore in Norway for disposal.

Under a contract by Repsol, Allseas is also booked to remove the massive 11,200 t Gyda jacket, later this summer. 

Gyda is a field in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, between the Ula and Ekofisk fields. The field was developed with combined drilling, accommodation, and processing facility supported by a steel jacket standing in 66 m water depth. 

The platform started producing in 1990, and a decommissioning plan was submitted in 2016.

