Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Output at Risk in Case of Strike, Norwegian Workers' Union Says

June 3, 2022

Gudrun platform - Credit - Petter Andre Bøe - Copyright - Equinor
Gudrun platform - Credit - Petter Andre Bøe - Copyright - Equinor

Some 74 members of Norway's Lederne oil and gas labor union plan to go on strike from June 12 onwards if state-brokered mediation with employers fail, and would likely force a reduction of oil output, the trade union said on Friday.

Gas production should remain unaffected however, Lederne union chief Audun Ingvartsen told Reuters.

A strike would affect senior personnel at the Gudrun, Oseberg South, and Oseberg East platforms, all operated by Equinor, he said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

Energy Activity Norway Europe Production People & Companies


Trending Offshore News

Credit:Graham Buchan Innes/MarineTraffic.com

Equinor Terminates $428M Offshore Drilling Contract for...
Drilling
Al Shaheen field - Credit: NOC

Ruya Project in Qatar: McDermott Wins One of Its Largest...
Middle East

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

DEME Offshore and Eiffage Wrap Foundation Installation at Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm

DEME Offshore and Eiffage Wrap Foundation Installation at Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm

Oil Output at Risk in Case of Strike, Norwegian Workers' Union Says

Oil Output at Risk in Case of Strike, Norwegian Workers' Union Says

Jan De Nul Group Orders Crane Simulator for Next-Gen Offshore Installation Vessels

Jan De Nul Group Orders Crane Simulator for Next-Gen Offshore Installation Vessels

Norway Oil and Gas Workers Threaten Strike

Norway Oil and Gas Workers Threaten Strike

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine