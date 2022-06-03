Oil Output at Risk in Case of Strike, Norwegian Workers' Union Says

Some 74 members of Norway's Lederne oil and gas labor union plan to go on strike from June 12 onwards if state-brokered mediation with employers fail, and would likely force a reduction of oil output, the trade union said on Friday.

Gas production should remain unaffected however, Lederne union chief Audun Ingvartsen told Reuters.

A strike would affect senior personnel at the Gudrun, Oseberg South, and Oseberg East platforms, all operated by Equinor, he said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)