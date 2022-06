FPSO leasing company BW Offshore has completed the sale of the FPSO BW Joko Tole.

The FPSO was sold to PT Bahari Inti Tanker and PT Cahaya Haluan Pasifik, both of which are Indonesian companies, in consortium with PT Buana Lintas Lautan Tbk, a company publicly listed in Indonesia.

BW Joko Tole is a gas-producing FPSO operating on the TSB field offshore Indonesia for Kangean Energy Indonesia.

The FPSO received first gas on the TSB field offshore Indonesia ten years ago, in June 2012.