Harvey Gulf Converts Fifth Vessel for 'Tri-Fuel' Operations

U.S.-based offshore vessel owner Harvey Gulf announced on Thursday it has converted its fifth offshore supply vessel for tri-fueled operations.

Harvey Gulf's feet of carbon-neutral tri-fuel vessels operates on battery power backed by renewable liquefied natural gas (LNG) and diesel.

Harvey Gulf said it also completed a sixth vessel with battery power, creating the world’s largest fleet of tri- and dual-fueled oil and gas service vessels and the only ones in the U.S.

Harvey Gulf CEO, Shane, Guidry commented, “I have the only company in America operating the most technically advanced vessels with the most eco-friendly emissions systems in the world today. Not one of my competitors have taken steps to transform their fleets into dual- or tri-fueled vessels, let alone any type of emissions reduction.

“I began this journey 13 years ago and I can honestly say it has paid the largest dividends of any service vessel in the United States of America.

“My company will continue to be the leader in America with technology that has lowest emissions reduction, years ahead of our competitors.”