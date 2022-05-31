Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OWGP Announces Funding for UK Offshore Wind Supply Chain Projects

May 31, 2022

The UK-based Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) has released its latest Development Grant funding call, with £2 million available for UK businesses looking to accelerate their growth in the offshore wind supply chain.

The grants can be used as capital or operational expenditure in projects that will unlock significant growth potential in UK content, jobs and export opportunities within the offshore wind sector, OWGP said.

Grants of between £50,000 and £500,000 are available, to cover up to 50% of the total project budget. Development grants will be awarded on a competitive basis, with successful proposals demonstrating a long-term business plan and a clear ambition for growth in the sector. Projects that unlock significant export opportunities are of particular interest.

According to OWGP, 166 UK companies have already benefited from OWGP’s support since the organization’s inception in 2019, and over 1100 companies have now registered an interest on the OWGP website.

Energy Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Activity


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

Floating Production Market Going Gangbusters
Offshore
Credit: Cap Tom/MarineTraffic.com

Shell Sanctions $2.5B Crux Gas Field Development Offshore...
Energy

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Aquadrill Finds Work for Two Offshore Drilling Units

Aquadrill Finds Work for Two Offshore Drilling Units

Sval Energi Buys Spirit Energy Norway

Sval Energi Buys Spirit Energy Norway

Woodside Energy, BHP Petroleum Merger Complete

Woodside Energy, BHP Petroleum Merger Complete

Aker BP Makes Minor Oil and Gas Discovery Near Valhall Field

Aker BP Makes Minor Oil and Gas Discovery Near Valhall Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine