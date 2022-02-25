UK: Eleven Firms Win Offshore Wind Growth Partnership Grants

The UK-based Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) on Friday announced the winners of its first Innovation Grant Funding Competition in which eleven UK firms secured a share of OWGP's £3m Innovation Grant funding pot.

Launched in September 2021, the Innovation Grant competition offers grants of up to £100,000 to UK supply chain companies for projects that could accelerate the offshore wind site development and consenting process.

The 11 companies, from across the UK, will deliver projects that address a variety of challenges associated with offshore wind site development and consenting, including optimising site selection, environmental monitoring and compensation methods, subsea surveys, and data analysis techniques.

Sophie Banham, Equinor’s Digitalisation Manager at Dogger Bank Wind Farms and OWGP Industry Lead, said: “It’s fantastic to see these projects and companies being supported by the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership. This Innovation Grant Funding, targeting the earliest phase of offshore wind project development, has the potential to unlock real value for developers through providing state-of-the-art solutions for a range of issues. I look forward to seeing the outcomes of this work being deployed in the UK and beyond to support the UK's position as a leader in offshore wind.”

The remaining Innovation Grant pot funding will be allocated at the next OWGP funding competition, which is expected to launch in May 2022. The competition scope and key dates will be announced soon, OWGP said Friday.

The OWGP’s grant funding portfolio now consists of forty-seven projects, each delivering new products, services and technologies to the UK offshore wind sector and unlocking domestic supply chain growth and export opportunities. Combined with the OWGP’s suite of business transformation programs, over 100 companies are currently receiving targeted support to help overcome barriers to growth in the sector,OWGP said .

"The OWGP plays a key role in delivering the Offshore Wind Sector Deal and is funded by members of the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC), with a budget of £100m over ten years. The program supports the growth of UK businesses looking to capitalize on the huge opportunities offered by the global offshore wind sector," the organization said.



Here is the full list of Innovation Grant competition winners and project descriptions, as shared by OWGP.