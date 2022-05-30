CNOOC to Use Enhanced Drilling Tech for Two Golden Eagle Wells

Chinese oil and gas company CNOOC International has signed a contract to use Enhanced Drilling’s RMR Riserless Mud Recovery system for two of the wells on the Golden Eagle Development project in the UK North Sea.

The contract includes the provision of top-hole RMR Riserless Mud Recovery services for the duration of the Golden Eagle 2022 development campaign with work due to start in July 2022.

Enhanced Drillings’ RMR technology eliminates pumping and dumping liquid and waste to seabed, leading to zero discharge of chemicals and cuttings during the drilling process.

"The RMR system creates a closed mud system even when drilling riserless, meaning the operator will have full volume control during the riserless drilling. The system will collect all fluids coming out of the well and return it to the rig without losing mud or contaminating the mud with seawater. This means that any changes of flow out of the well will be monitored, and any losses and gains will be discovered immediately," Enhanced Drilling said.



