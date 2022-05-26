Valaris Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris on Thursday announced the appointment of three new members to its executive management committee.

Chris Weber will join Valaris as senior vice president and chief financial officer, Matt Lyne will join as senior vice president and chief commercial officer, and Davor Vukadin, the company’s associate general counsel has been promoted to senior vice president and general counsel. Weber and Lyne are expected to start in the third quarter of 2022.

Darin Gibbins, who is serving as interim CFO, will continue in his role as vice president – investor relations and treasurer after Weber joins the company. Elizabeth Darby, who served as interim general counsel, is continuing in her role as chief compliance officer. Christophe Raimbault will continue to serve as vice president and interim head of marketing and remain with the company after Lyne joins.

Weber previously served as chief financial officer of LUFKIN Industries, the provider of rod lift optimization solutions, products, technologies and services to the oil and gas industry. He has also served as chief financial officer of Abaco Drilling Technologies, Halliburton and Parker Drilling Company, and also held senior finance roles at Valaris predecessor companies, Ensco and Pride International.

Lyne joins Valaris from Seadrill, where he served in a number of senior marketing and commercial roles for more than 12 years, most recently as executive vice president, chief commercial and strategy officer. Lyne also held a number of senior operational and functional roles with Transocean before joining Seadrill. He has over 20 years of offshore drilling experience in various international locations.

Vukadin has been with Valaris for eight years, helping to drive legal strategy on a wide range of matters including strategic transactions, mergers and acquisitions, complex negotiations and securities offerings. Before being named to his current position, he served as associate general counsel and secretary. Prior to joining Valaris, Vukadin practiced corporate and securities law with the law firm of Norton Rose Fulbright for 13 years.

“I am thrilled to welcome three proven, high-performing leaders to the Valaris executive management committee,” said Anton Dibowitz, president and chief executive officer of Valaris. “With the addition of these executives, I strongly believe that we have the right leadership team in place to continue building on the positive momentum we are seeing in the business. Our focus will remain on delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations for our customers while building upon our important strategic pillars of being value driven, focused and responsible in our decision making in order to maximize shareholder value.

“I would also like to acknowledge Darin, Elizabeth and Christophe, who are proven leaders and who ensured the company continued to perform strongly during their time in interim roles. The Valaris executive management committee and board are very appreciative of their ongoing contributions.”