Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Minesto Deploys Dragon Class Tidal Kite in Faroe Islands

May 26, 2022


Tidal energy developer Minesto has this week launched its first Dragon Class tidal kite in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands, and has started producing electricity.

"[Minesto] has now successfully completed the first week of commissioning including satisfactory electricity production and verification of all core functionality with the new Dragon 4 tidal power plant in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. The kite has generated first electricity to grid right "out of the box" and the commissioning plan has been executed as planned," Minesto said Wednesday.

“We are very pleased to announce that the first week of commissioning of Dragon 4 has been successfully completed. Every aspect of the project has been fulfilled according to plan and electricity has been successfully generated,” said Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

“We started electricity production the same day we launched the Dragon 4, after having completed all necessary pre-flight function verification on the first tide after installation. The Dragon 4 has a lot to offer, and we are now moving into a phase where we will fine-tune the control system settings to maximize the power output,” expressed Bernt Erik Westre, Chief Technology Officer, Minesto. Illustration of a Minesto Tidal Kite - Credit: Minesto (File image)

Offshore Energy Subsea Tidal Energy Technology Tidaly Power

Related Offshore News

Credit: Equinor

TechnipFMC Bags 'Significant' EPCI Deal with Equinor...
Credit: Claxton

Claxton, Seabed Solutions Team Up to Help Operators Return...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Talos Energy Looking to Buy Offshore Fields from Oil...
Mergers & Acquisitions
Credit: Tommy Chia/MarineTraffic.com

Drydocks World, Yinson Sign Deal for FPSO Destined for...
FPSO

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Challenger Energy Gets Offshore Exploration License in Uruguay

Challenger Energy Gets Offshore Exploration License in Uruguay

Minesto Deploys Dragon Class Tidal Kite in Faroe Islands

Minesto Deploys Dragon Class Tidal Kite in Faroe Islands

TechnipFMC Bags 'Significant' EPCI Deal with Equinor Offshore Norway

TechnipFMC Bags 'Significant' EPCI Deal with Equinor Offshore Norway

Energean Power FPSO to Reach Israel in Early June. First Gas in Q3

Energean Power FPSO to Reach Israel in Early June. First Gas in Q3

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine