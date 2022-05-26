Tekmar to Deliver Cable Protection Systems for U.S. Wind Farm

Tekmar Group said Wednesday it had won a significant new contract to provide an integrated engineering solution, including Cable Protection Systems ("CPS"), for an offshore wind farm project in the U.S.

The contract is expected to be delivered in 2023, Tekmar said, without sharing info on the identity of the client.

Alasdair MacDonald, CEO of Tekmar Group, said: "This landmark contract award strengthens our position in the U.S. offshore wind market and represents an important milestone in expanding our geographical presence, a key driver of our growth strategy.

The contract builds on our encouraging recent contract momentum, including the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, and highlights Tekmar's range of in-house engineering capabilities to address complex engineering challenges and de-risk cable protection projects. We look forward to delivering on our part of this project."





