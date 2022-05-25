Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Maersk Supply Service Wins Offshore Services Deal with Exxon in Angola

May 25, 2022

Credit: Maersk Supply Service
Credit: Maersk Supply Service

Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service said Wednesday it had won a long-term contract with ExxonMobil in Angola.

The contract is for the provision of project management, engineering, and marine services in support of the development of offshore drilling and production operations offshore Angola in the Block 15.

Maersk Supply Service subsea support vessel Maersk Forza will perform the offshore marine operations, including offshore field maintenance support, deep-water AHC precision lifting, and ROV operations for the installation of subsea and other marine equipment. 

The vessel is due to be delivered in Q3-2022, and the crews and project teams are currently being assembled in preparation, the company said.

Maersk Supply Service did not share details on the contract value.

