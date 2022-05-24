Offshore Design Engineering to Provide Topside FEED for ERM Dolphyn Hydrogen Project

Offshore Design Engineering Ltd (ODE) has been selected by ERM Dolphyn to provide topside FEED support to the commercial demonstration phase of the ERM Dolphyn (Deepwater Offshore Local HYdrogeN) project in the UK.



The ERM Dolphyn project seeks to produce green hydrogen at scale by utilizing moored floating substructures; each moored structure hosts an offshore wind turbine and localized hydrogen production facilities, producing hydrogen from seawater with offshore wind as its energy source. At the point of use, hydrogen produced from ERM Dolphyn is zero carbon.

The project has recently received additional funding for its demonstration phase from the UK Government’s Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as part of the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition.

Across this phase of development, ODE is responsible for FEED engineering for the topside equipment, export pipeline, and facility design. The FEED support delivered by ODE and its consortium members, including Tractabel and Vestas, will facilitate the construction and operation of a 10MW ERM Dolphyn demonstration unit in UK waters by summer 2025.

Frank Drennan, Head of Oil, Gas and Energy Transition for ODE, said: "Producing clean, low-cost hydrogen at scale is widely recognized as a key enabler for the energy transition. With the potential to supply carbon-free energy to heat over 1.5 million homes, the ERM Dolphyn project will play a fundamental role in laying the path toward these goals. ODE is delighted to have the opportunity to work on this innovative project and to support the development of the next generation of energy solutions.”

David Caine, Partner at ERM said, “This support from the UK Government provides a welcome boost to the ERM Dolphyn project, as the hydrogen economy enters an exciting new phase of development. We are looking forward to working with ODE to deliver low carbon hydrogen as part of the energy transition that will help the UK to achieve its net zero goals.”





