Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Design Engineering to Provide Topside FEED for ERM Dolphyn Hydrogen Project

May 24, 2022

Offshore Design Engineering Ltd (ODE) has been selected by ERM Dolphyn to provide topside FEED support to the commercial demonstration phase of the ERM Dolphyn (Deepwater Offshore Local HYdrogeN) project in the UK.

The ERM Dolphyn project seeks to produce green hydrogen at scale by utilizing moored floating substructures; each moored structure hosts an offshore wind turbine and localized hydrogen production facilities, producing hydrogen from seawater with offshore wind as its energy source. At the point of use, hydrogen produced from ERM Dolphyn is zero carbon.

The project has recently received additional funding for its demonstration phase from the UK Government’s Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as part of the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition.

Across this phase of development, ODE is responsible for FEED engineering for the topside equipment, export pipeline, and facility design. The FEED support delivered by ODE and its consortium members, including Tractabel and Vestas, will facilitate the construction and operation of a 10MW ERM Dolphyn demonstration unit in UK waters by summer 2025.

Frank Drennan, Head of Oil, Gas and Energy Transition for ODE, said: "Producing clean, low-cost hydrogen at scale is widely recognized as a key enabler for the energy transition. With the potential to supply carbon-free energy to heat over 1.5 million homes, the ERM Dolphyn project will play a fundamental role in laying the path toward these goals. ODE is delighted to have the opportunity to work on this innovative project and to support the development of the next generation of energy solutions.”

David Caine, Partner at ERM said, “This support from the UK Government provides a welcome boost to the ERM Dolphyn project, as the hydrogen economy enters an exciting new phase of development. We are looking forward to working with ODE to deliver low carbon hydrogen as part of the energy transition that will help the UK to achieve its net zero goals.”


UKCS North Sea Hydrogen

Related Offshore News

Credit: NZTC

Decarbonization: Geothermal Study Launched to Repurpose...
Hywind Scotland, the worlds first floating wind farm, operated by Equinor - Credit - Michal Wachucik - Copyright - Equinor

UK Picks Offshore Wind Champion. Opens $200M Floating Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Tungsten Explorer drillship owned by Vantage Drilling - Credit: Vantage Drilling

Eni, TotalEnergies Start Drilling on Cronos-1 Prospect...
Drilling Rigs
Heerema Marine Contractor's Thialf and Sleipnir crane vessels - Credit: Heerema

Brouwershaven to Resign as CEO of Heerema to Focus on New...
People

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Offshore Design Engineering to Provide Topside FEED for ERM Dolphyn Hydrogen Project

Offshore Design Engineering to Provide Topside FEED for ERM Dolphyn Hydrogen Project

LNG Momentum Swinging Back to Asia as Europe Demand Eases: Russell

LNG Momentum Swinging Back to Asia as Europe Demand Eases: Russell

Israel's NewMed Moving Forward with Aphrodite Gas Field Offshore Cyprus

Israel's NewMed Moving Forward with Aphrodite Gas Field Offshore Cyprus

Seajacks' New WTIVs Named After Mythological Sea Creatures

Seajacks' New WTIVs Named After Mythological Sea Creatures

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine