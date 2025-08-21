DOF Group ASA Advances Contract in Brazil, Wins One New

DOF Group ASA has announced an addendum to its long-term inspection contract (PIDF) with Petrobras in Brazil.

The addendum comprises additional scope of work, which is expected to be concluded by the end of 2025. Stril Explorer, Geoholm and Skandi Carla are currently operating on this contract.

The combined value of the addendum in excess of USD$50 million.

Furthermore, DOF is pleased to announce one new long-term contract in Brazil.

Following the same competitive tender process that resulted in the previously announced contract awards of the three vessels Skandi Achiever, Skandi Carla and Geoholm, Brazilian-flagged Skandi Salvador is now also contracted on a 4-year term-charter with Petrobras. Skandi Salvador will operate with two work class ROVs and subsea crane. The vessel is expected to be delivered in December 2025.

The value of the contract is approximately USD$165 million.