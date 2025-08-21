Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Group ASA Advances Contract in Brazil, Wins One New

© DOF Group ASA
© DOF Group ASA

DOF Group ASA has announced an addendum to its long-term inspection contract (PIDF) with Petrobras in Brazil.  

The addendum comprises additional scope of work, which is expected to be concluded by the end of 2025. Stril Explorer, Geoholm and Skandi Carla are currently operating on this contract.

The combined value of the addendum in excess of USD$50 million.

Furthermore, DOF is pleased to announce one new long-term contract in Brazil.

Following the same competitive tender process that resulted in the previously announced contract awards of the three vessels Skandi Achiever, Skandi Carla and Geoholm, Brazilian-flagged Skandi Salvador is now also contracted on a 4-year term-charter with Petrobras. Skandi Salvador will operate with two work class ROVs and subsea crane. The vessel is expected to be delivered in December 2025.

The value of the contract is approximately USD$165 million.

Contracts Industry News Activity Brazil Offshore Oil & gas

Related Offshore News

© amazing studio - stock.adobe.com

ANP to Offer Seven Blocks for Auction Offshore Brazil
© Talos Energy Inc.

Talos Energy Announces Successful Exploration Results at...
© Rystad Energy

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Mask Unexpected Oil Price...
Copyright david/AdobeStock

Saipem Wins FEED Contract For Abadi LNG Project FPSO...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Asia to Take More US LNG ... but is it Enough to Placate Trump?

Asia to Take More US LNG ... b

Havila Shipping Reports Solid Q2 on Strong Fleet Utilization

Havila Shipping Reports Solid

SPE Offshore Europe 2025 set to drive transformational change for the energy sector

ConocoPhillips to Buy 4 Million Tons LNG from Sempra's Port Arthur Phase 2 Project

ConocoPhillips to Buy 4 Millio

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine