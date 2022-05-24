Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Claxton, Seabed Solutions Team Up to Help Operators Return Seabed to Natural State

May 24, 2022

Credit: Claxton
Credit: Claxton

Acteon's Claxton has signed a collaboration agreement with Norwegian-based supplier Seabed Solutions to "add value" to decommissioning projects, and assist operators in meeting their obligation to return subsea sites to their natural state.

"The partnership simplifies procurement, increases project execution efficiency and reduces costs for infrastructure owners by offering a wider range of dredging, excavation, cutting and decommissioning equipment and services through one contract, a single interface and by using a combined offshore crew," Claxton said.

Claxton, part of Acteon’s Energy Services division, and Seabed Solutions have extensive subsea experience, respectively. 

Claxton has had an operational presence in Norway for over nine years and expanded its base in 2019 to meet industry demand. Seabed Solutions was established in 2015 by a management team that has decades of experience leading the Norwegian seabed intervention market.

“As more and more oil and gas installations are getting close to the end of their economic and productive life, the demand for decommissioning services increases. This partnership means that the owners of the outdated installations can get the entire scope of decommissioning services on the same contract,” says Christian Aas, Seabed Solutions Managing Director.

“Claxton is excited about the partnership, which will allow us to explore synergies to enhance our client offerings and methodologies to drive growth,” adds Nick Marriott, Claxton General Manager, Norway. “Offering integrated services through one contract and a single interface, and with collegial crew use, will help to increase procurement and project execution efficiency.”

Dredging Offshore Energy Subsea Europe Decommissioning Seabed


Trending Offshore News

Tungsten Explorer drillship owned by Vantage Drilling - Credit: Vantage Drilling

Eni, TotalEnergies Start Drilling on Cronos-1 Prospect...
Drilling
Heerema Marine Contractor's Thialf and Sleipnir crane vessels - Credit: Heerema

Brouwershaven to Resign as CEO of Heerema to Focus on New...
Offshore

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Israel's NewMed Moving Forward with Aphrodite Gas Field Offshore Cyprus

Israel's NewMed Moving Forward with Aphrodite Gas Field Offshore Cyprus

Seajacks' New WTIVs Named After Mythological Sea Creatures

Seajacks' New WTIVs Named After Mythological Sea Creatures

MEO Group Orders Five Crew Boats from Penguin

MEO Group Orders Five Crew Boats from Penguin

Karoon Energy, Enauta Terminate Exclusive Talks over Atlanta Oil Field Deal

Karoon Energy, Enauta Terminate Exclusive Talks over Atlanta Oil Field Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine