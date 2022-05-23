SWiG's Wireless Acoustic Standard to Improve Comms Between Offshore Vessels & Subsea Vehicles

Subsea Wireless Group (SWiG) has launched a new wireless acoustic standard to improve communication between offshore vessels and the vehicles used in underwater inspection, maintenance, and repair.

SWiG, an oil and gas industry network with members from all parts of the supply chain, operators, systems integrators, equipment, vehicle, and sensor manufacturers, addresses problems related to the increasing diversity of communication systems used by Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs).

According to the organization, its new standard, SWiGacoustic, provides a simple acoustic protocol that satisfies interoperability requirements, "aiding seamless communication between platforms."

R&D consultancy Sagentia Innovation manages SWiG as a joint industry project (JIP). The JIP is a collaboration of 28 members including major energy operators and subsea service providers and integrators as well as specialist instrumentation companies.

The JIP, SWiG says, creates space for industry players to work together on technical matters related to subsea wireless technologies.

Shreekant Mehta, Senior Vice President, Energy Sector at Sagentia Innovation, says the SWiGacoustic specification is geared towards activities such as process control, monitoring, diagnostics, and maintenance. By improving these areas, it has the potential to enhance the overall performance of subsea operations.

“Subsea vessel and vehicle operators use various wireless technologies, from radio-frequency and acoustic to inductive power and data as well as free space optics and hybrid solutions,” Shreekant explains. “These technologies are complementary and perform different functions in different subsea environments and applications. However, without a common acoustic standard it’s difficult to achieve the interoperability needed for joined-up monitoring and control. SWiGacoustic solves this problem.”

"SWiGacoustic is derived from the digital underwater signaling standard NATO ANEP-87 Edition A Version 1. It reflects decisions made by SWiG members to balance capabilities with compromise in key areas such as bandwidth versus range, frequency capability and transducer sizes," SWiG says.