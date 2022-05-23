Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BW Ideol Inks Deal with EDF, Maple Power for Floating Wind Project in Mediterranean

May 23, 2022

File Image: BW Ideol

BW Ideol, a company that builds foundations for floating wind farms, has signed an agreement with the EDF Renouvelables and Maple Power consortium to cooperate on the design of floating foundations for the AO6 floating offshore wind tender in the French section of the Mediterranean Sea.

EDF Renouvelables is a subsidiary of the EDF group, and Maple Power is a joint venture between CPP Investments and Enbridge Inc.

The call for tender relates to two sites with a capacity of 250 MW each. Combined, these two projects should produce the equivalent of the domestic electricity consumption of approximately one million inhabitants. The candidates submitted their pre-selection files on May 23.

Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol, said: "This second technological collaboration with the teams of EDF Renouvelables and Maple Power - after initial cooperation within the framework of the Bretagne Sud call for tenders (AO5) – attests to the complementarity of our respective teams and the excellent collaboration between them. BW Ideol is therefore ready, once the pre-selection of tenderers announced, to work alongside its partners in order to submit the best possible offer."

The call for tenders was launched by French Prime Minister Jean Castex on March 14, a month after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a target of 40 GW of offshore wind power by 2050.

Worth noting, BW Ideol is a partner in France's Mediterranean Sea first floating offshore wind farm project - the 30MW Eolmed - for which the final investment decision was reached earlier this month.


Offshore Wind Renewable Energy

