Odfjell Technology Nets Wellbore Cleanup Deal with Petronas

May 19, 2022

Credit: Odfjell Technology
Credit: Odfjell Technology

Offshore operations and well services provider Odfjell Technology has won a three-year contract with Petronas in Malaysia. 

The company will provide all required tools, chemicals, and services for the Petronas' wellbore cleanup operations in East Malaysia. Odfjell Technology secured the contract through its local agent, Time Marine Services.

The agreement, awarded by Petronas subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, follows Odfjell Technology’s delivery of similar services to other operators offshore Malaysia.

No details were shared on the value of the contract. 

