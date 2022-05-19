Equinor Taps CGG for Gullfaks Seismic Work

French seismic data acquisition and processing company CGG won a multi-year contract with the Norwegian energy company Equinor.

The contract is for 4D seismic imaging of multiple towed-streamer and OBC datasets from the Gullfaks field area in the Norwegian North Sea.

Equinor’s Gullfaks asset team will analyze the resulting 4D seismic images to optimize recovery and value from the field, CGG said.

The 4D imaging contract covers the reimaging of nine vintages of towed-streamer data and eight vintages of OBC data, followed by repeat imaging of up to three subsequent monitoring surveys.

CGG did not share the financial details about the contract.





