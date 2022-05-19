Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Wind Faces Shake-up as Tenders Abandon Price-only Criteria

May 19, 2022

Credit: pkawasaki/AdobeStock
Credit: pkawasaki/AdobeStock

 A new set of factors beyond bidding price is gaining traction in global tenders to award licenses for offshore wind farms and will determine the winners and losers in a highly competitive industry, a new report by energy research firm Wood Mackenzie shows.

"The focus is now shifting to multiple criteria to determine tender and lease auction outcomes, and the criteria in individual markets will differ," Chris Seiple, vice chairman for Energy Transition at Wood Mackenzie, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cost competitiveness will always remain a central element of winning in offshore wind, but this has reached its limits as project returns are dropping amid the entry of new market players, rising lease payments, and lower subsidy payments. read more

Instead, competitors will also have to consider local content, or the value a project can bring to a local, regional or national economy, as well as systems integration, ecological mitigation, and sustainability in future bids, necessitating a strategic shift and greater cooperation, according to Wood Mackenzie's head of offshore wind research Soren Lassen.

"I think that it's the companies that are able to set up the right partnerships when bidding that will benefit the most, but I don't think it's one company that is going to be better than everyone else across all tenders and lease auctions," Lassen told Reuters.

There should be plenty of opportunities, with offshore wind poised to become one of the key technologies powering the decarbonization of the global economy, Wood Mackenzie said.

By 2030, 24 countries will have large-scale offshore wind farms, up from nine at present, total installed capacity will rise to 330 gigawatts (GW) compared with 34 GW in 2020, and cumulative global capex spend in the offshore wind sector will hit $1 trillion by 2031, Wood Mackenzie forecast.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Related:

Renewables Offshore Wind Offshore Vessels Activity Energy Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: FOWIC

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's Blue Tern Jack-Up Wins Work at...
Boskalis heavy transportation vessel carrying an FPSO - Image Credit: Boskalis

Boskalis Raises Full-Year Core Profit Guidance


Trending Offshore News

Deepwater Atlas at sea trials (Photo: Transocean)

World's First 8th Generation Drillship Named in Singapore
Drilling Rigs
For Illustration - Liza Unity is Guyana's second FPSO in production. - Image Credit: SBM Offshore

VIDEO: Hook-Up of Liza Unity FPSO Offshore Guyana
FPSO

Insight

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Australia's LNG Industry Takes Risky Bet on Carbon Capture: Russell

Video

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

What to Expect from the US Offshore Wind Market This Year

Current News

Petrobras Studying Offshore Wind for the Long Run, CEO Says

Petrobras Studying Offshore Wind for the Long Run, CEO Says

Ecopetrol, Oxy to Develop Four Deepwater Blocks Off Colombia

Ecopetrol, Oxy to Develop Four Deepwater Blocks Off Colombia

Golden Energy Offshore Looking to Power Vessels with Hydrogen

Golden Energy Offshore Looking to Power Vessels with Hydrogen

Offshore Wind Faces Shake-up as Tenders Abandon Price-only Criteria

Offshore Wind Faces Shake-up as Tenders Abandon Price-only Criteria

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine