Worley Bags Three-year Offshore Services Deal with Shell in U.S.

Offshore engineering company Worley has won a three-year engineering and procurement (EP) services contract with Shell in the U.S. to support five of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

"The contract will support Shell’s transition to a digitized and more efficient project delivery model for the maintenance of offshore assets as part of Shell’s work to continue to lower the carbon intensity of its GOM portfolio, already among the lowest in the world," Worley said.

According to Worley, the contract also allows for the future support of the Shell Whale deep-water development in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Under this new contract, Worley will provide professional services in digital enablement, engineering, procurement and support fabrication and construction," Worley said.

The services will be executed by Worley’s offices in Metairie, Louisiana; Houston, Texas, and with its engineering teams in India.