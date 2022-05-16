DOF Wins $260M in AHTS, ROV Deals with Petrobras in Brazil

Oslo-listed offshore vessel operator DOF has, through its Brazilian subsidiaries, won new long-term charter and service contracts with Petrobras for four AHTS vessels and ROVs.

The vessels, Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, Skandi Urca, and Skandi Fluminense, (AHTS 18000 class), currently operating for Petrobras and equipped with DOF Subsea's work class ROVs, have been contracted for 3 years firm + 2 years options with Petrobras.

The gross value of the contracts is around $260 million and with a planned start-up in the fourth quarter of 2022. The contracts have been awarded to DOF's subsidiaries Norskan Offshore Ltda. and DOF Subsea Serviços Brasil Ltda.



