Kongsberg to Provide Electrical and Control Equipment for Yinson FPSO

Malaysian FPSO leasing company Yinson has ordered a suite of electrical and control equipment from Kongsberg Maritime for an FPSO vessel currently under conversion.

Kongsberg Maritime will deliver E-house, electrical, control, safeguarding and telecommunication equipment solutions, and the deal also includes service support on board the Maria Quitéria FPSO owned by Yinson.

FPSO Maria Quitéria is expected to start work in 2024 at the Jubarte field, part of the Parque de Baleias area in the North Campos Basin, Espirito Santo State, offshore Brazil, for the Brazilian oil company Petrobras.

The FPSO is Yinson's second project award with Petrobras and its third project award in Brazil. The FPSO is being built in China through the conversion of the VLCC Hawk (ex. Apollonia).

“We are building on our strong position for delivering integrated solutions for control and safeguarding, telecommunications and electrical packages for all seagoing and offshore installations,” adds Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime. “Maria Quitéria will join a fleet of more than 30,000 Kongsberg-supported vessel installations worldwide. Kongsberg is pleased to demonstrate its capabilities once again in this market and will be calling upon its technologies and proven business systems to ensure the ongoing success of this project, which has an estimated lifecycle of 25 to 30 years.”

The Maria Quitéria FPSO will have a storage capacity of one million barrels, and will be able to produce 100,000 b/d of oil and 175 mmcf/d of gas. It is expected to stay in the field until 2047.

According to WorldEnergyReports, the FPSO will be tied to 14 producer and 8 injection wells.